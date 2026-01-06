Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's shocking act: 'Call the police'

A homeowner's dispute with a neighbor sparked outrage on the subreddit r/TreeLaw.

Typically, users visit the subreddit to discuss legal nuances related to trees in their yards. But in the original poster's case, their problem originated next door.

The post gained hundreds of upvotes and comments because it highlighted a scenario many homeowners dread: neighbors making decisions that affect shared spaces and private property.

According to the poster, their neighbor asked them to cover 50% of the cost of cutting down trees on the neighbor's property. The user declined.

Subsequently, the neighbor allowed a tree-trimming company to leave multiple eight-foot tree trunks strewn across the original poster's lawn, and they asked Reddit what their next move should be after the jaw-dropping altercation.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to offer blunt advice.

"Call the police. That is vandalism. Then call the tree company and threaten to sue if they don't come clean the mess up," one wrote.

Another stressed the importance of documentation, advising: "Start with a police report and photograph everything." Other users expressed similar sentiments.

This dispute was something of a recurring theme across Reddit: difficult neighbors can be a roadblock to decisions about yard maintenance or eco-friendly home upgrades.

Whether it's a scenario like the original poster's tree trunk massacre or a homeowner simply trying to install solar panels, a lack of neighborly cooperation can derail well-intentioned plans.

In particular, HOAs are repeat offenders in making the lives of environmentally conscious homeowners difficult, whether by blocking a solar upgrade or penalizing someone for a natural lawn.

Homeowners with difficult neighbors can benefit from open communication and legal clarity, including written agreements, clearly defined property boundaries, and local permits before undertaking major updates to their homes or yards.

When necessary, however, homeowners should not be afraid to involve the authorities in tense disputes with neighbors.

