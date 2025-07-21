  • Home Home

Homeowner gets unexpected warnings after sharing photo of front yard issue: 'Recently noticed'

by Alyssa Ochs
Homeowners frequently turn to Reddit to ask questions about tree care and determine whether they should hire a professional for assistance. 

One Reddit user shared photos of a tree they were concerned about due to possible moss or another type of green growth on its trunk. 

"Recently got irrigation and I'm pretty sure it sprays on the tree in the mornings," the original poster wrote. "Recently noticed green growth on the [trunk]. Is it anything to worry about or harmless? Should I consider trimming the lower branches so the trunk gets more light and dries out?" 

One r/arborists follower reassured the OP that the green growth is likely lichen, which doesn't harm the tree. 

However, the OP received another piece of advice that was perhaps just as helpful or even more so. 

"That rubber mulch ring will cook your roots," the other commenter warned

The OP admitted they didn't know that and had been more concerned with the ease of mowing the surrounding grass than protecting the root flare. Yet Redditors recommended that the OP remove the rubber mat, which likely overheats on hot, sunny days and impacts the tree's temperature. 

"Remove the grass from around the tree by 2-4 feet and as the tree grows," one user recommended as an alternative.  

Someone else shared, "I think most of the arborists here would advise using mulch, real mulch, under the tree and making sure that it's not piled up against the trunk."

Even though the OP didn't ask for these pieces of advice, they are helpful for sustainable tree care. 

Common landscaping mistakes, such as placing rubber mulch directly next to a tree trunk, can damage tree roots and cause them to die prematurely. Suffocating a tree with mulch is a costly error that wastes money and destroys natural ecosystems, as plants and animals that rely on trees for food and shade are affected. 

Other harmful tree care practices to avoid include using artificial landscaping fabric and splitting portions of tree trunks down to their stumps.

Sustainable landscaping begins by cultivating a natural lawn with native wild plants that are specific to your location. 

When you work with nature instead of fighting against it, you'll save time and money on lawn care products and manual labor. You'll also support local pollinators, which are essential in securing our global food supply, and attract beneficial wildlife to your property with a diverse, natural yard.

