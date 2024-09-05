Gardener seeks help after discovering planted produce struggling to grow: 'Their roots are not happy'

Learning how to garden can take some time, and it can be particularly confusing when some of your plants are doing well while others are struggling.

One Redditor struggled with exactly this problem. They posted photos of their struggling tomato plants and explained that others are doing great, and they don't know why.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What's wrong with my tomatoes?" they asked. "Too much sun? Too much fertilizer or cold weather?"

Other Redditors seemed to agree that, in this case, the problem was probably with the soil.

"Poor drainage and compaction is my guess," one said.

Another added, "It's more like… this is dirt, not soil. Their roots are not happy."

One more helpful commenter stated, "I have similar soil in my yard and what works well with it is if you put a layer of compost/mulch then a layer of this and a top layer of a soft, black, rich soil."

As the Conservation Foundation explains, good soil produces healthy plants, fewer weeds, higher yields, and more nutritious vegetables. In fact, it can improve plant health, no matter what you're growing.

Adding certain types of organic matter to your soil is important to keeping it healthy, according to Ohio State University. It added that good soil is a key component of more natural lawn care.

If you're looking to go beyond growing vegetables, you might consider planting a natural lawn. The plants enrich the soil, in turn, and the process can be self-sustaining, according to the East Multnomah Soil & Water Conservation District. This just adds to the benefits of a natural lawn, which the same district says uses less water, produces less pollution, promotes biodiversity, and supports pollinators, which, in turn, support us by sustaining our food supply.

If you're not in a position to move toward a natural lawn, like clover or buffalo grass, remember to keep improving the soil for anything you do plant and to care for the plants regularly.

As one Redditor put it, "[Plants] love rich, well draining soil, heat and moisture. They are thirsty and nutrient hungry. Your soil looks barren, dry, and compact. Definitely needs some good top soil, compost, and mulch. Water frequently too."

You may choose to get creative with how you enrich the soil or use tried and true methods. The goal is richer soil that will get you the vegetables you want.

