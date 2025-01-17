Onlookers stunned by value of shopper's secondhand find: 'I would've ... passed it on by'

A secondhand shopper found the deal of a lifetime at an estate sale.

Estate sales can have great deals, but this find is absolutely unbelievable. A Redditor shared their success story to r/ThriftStoreHauls after finding a microphone worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I never find anything good at estate sales... until today," they wrote. "Sometimes you have a lot of knowledge about a very niche category and the stars align and you're just in the right place at the right time with $50 in hand. Never thought I could ever afford to own this."

It's no ordinary microphone. This Redditor scored a Neumann U 47, an extremely rare and high-quality microphone from the late 1940s. They've been discontinued for decades, and finding one — especially one that works — for $50 is beyond lucky. These microphones can sell for tens of thousands of dollars.









Thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales are good places to find rare items for low prices. For a more realistically repeatable example, one garage sale shopper recently found a Cricut Cuttlebug machine for just $5; they sell for several hundred online.

If you thrift often, the savings add up. According to CouponFollow, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Not only can you save a ton of money by shopping secondhand, but thrifting is also a great way to help the planet. Millions of perfectly good items — clothing, appliances, furniture, and decorations — are thrown away and dumped into landfills each year. By donating your old stuff and shopping at thrift stores, an item's lifespan is extended, saving it from sitting for thousands of years in a landfill.

Commenters were shocked by how low the microphone was priced.

"There's one on reverb listed for like $24k," one Redditor wrote. "That's $50 well spent. That estate salesperson should have done a little homework."

Shoppers unfamiliar with audio tech would've never guessed its worth.

"You're right about being a niche market because something like that. I would've gone 'huh? and passed it on by," another user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.