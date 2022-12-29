Redditor shares how they thrifted a beautiful vintage lamp for just 1 cent: ‘My favorite find’

The world of thrifting is all about getting fabulous deals on cool stuff, and it seems that one Redditter has won the game. User u/EmbroiderCLE recently shared a post about how they snatched a vintage hanging lamp for just one cent.

“My Favorite Find! Thrifted for $10.01 and had a $10 off $10 coupon! My .01 lamp!!” they wrote in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum.

The incredible thrift store find fits right into the comfy feels of the user’s home, hanging right above a similarly colored wicker chair and a string of pearls plant.

Thrifting is not just a cool way to find unique and cheap items, but it’s also a great way to reduce your overall consumption. It takes a lot of water, energy, and natural resources to produce new home goods and other items. Buying an item secondhand helps remove this impact.

Americans produce 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste per year — nearly five pounds per person a day — with half of that waste making its way into landfills. Thrifting is a great way to keep perfectly good items like this lamp out of our landfills, which are running out of space.

Fellow Reditters applauded u/EmbroiderCLE’s snatch, with one commenting: “You win! You beat my thrifted lighting record: 10 cent chandelier a few years ago (was in pieces in a box, on clearance). Congratulations!”

“I am obsessed !!!! Love your style,” another wrote

Several commenters also chimed in with nostalgic feelings about the lamp.

“My granny had a lamp just like this! My great aunt’s haircut was rather similar in shape to the lamp so as a small child I always assumed it had been a gift from her (it was not). It makes such a cozy little reading corner, I love it,” one wrote.

“Man that looks kind of like the lamp over the breakfast table at my great grandma’s,” another commenter added.

“I had a green one my mom got to hang over my bed since I liked to read at night,” another said.

