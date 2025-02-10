  • Home Home

Homeowner baffled after discovering neighbor's damage to their yard: 'That takes marking your territory to a different level'

"It's a slippery slope."

by Catherine Wilkins
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user expressed frustration after finding spray paint on their grass — and all signs pointed to their neighbor as the culprit. 

The original poster shared a few photos of the yard on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit. 

The pictures showed an outline of black paint on their grass. The same black paint appeared on the neighbor's freshly painted shed next door. 

Other Reddit users have experienced similar aggravating situations involving paint on their properties. One homeowner sought guidance after professional painters dumped blue paint around their trees, prompting concerns about toxins and contamination.

The Environmental Protection Agency considers leftover paint hazardous waste and says it should be disposed of properly. Pouring hazardous waste down the drain or onto the ground are improper disposal methods. The EPA recommends reading product labels for directions to prevent any problems. 

Most paints, including spray paint, contain volatile organic compounds. VOCs are emitted as gases from solids or liquids and include chemicals that can cause health issues, including breathing problems, headaches, and nervous system damage. 

There are several steps families can take to stay safe from toxins both inside and outside the home.

As for the spray paint in the yard, the original poster mentioned plans to confront the neighbor. Some users didn't view the painted grass as a big deal, while other commenters were appalled by the behavior. 

One Redditor couldn't believe the neighbor didn't spray paint in their own yard. "That takes 'marking your territory' to a different level," the commenter stated

Another person had similar thoughts. "Some comments are downplaying this, but it's a slippery slope when neighbors feel entitled to use your grass as a spray paint drop cloth," they said. "I'd be irritated, too."

