Homeowner shares clever hack using empty spice jar: 'They're amazing'

Giving old containers, bottles, or packages a new purpose in your home, outside of their initial use, is not only a fantastic way to save money but also an efficient and sustainable way to improve the functionality of your home.

One particular Reddit user's method for repurposing an old spice container is making numbers online.

The scoop

A user uploaded an image to the r/ZeroWaste subreddit showcasing how they make use of leftover spice containers in their home once all the spice is gone.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Using finished spice container to hold bobby pins," the post read, with a photo of an empty spice bottle now filled with bobby pins for convenient use.

How it's helping

This is an excellent example of how easy it is to recycle leftover items instead of discarding them. Recycling items this way can help you save money by avoiding the need to buy expensive replacements repeatedly.

It's even possible to make money off of items you are no longer using and minimize clutter by donating them to recycling centers in your area or places that are willing to repurpose them if you sell to them.

You could make a profit by donating items like old clothes to your local thrift store or exchanging them for store credit at places like Lululemon.

You can also donate old electronics to stores like Best Buy if they offer that option.

What everyone's saying

Everyone in the comments of the post shared their views on repurposing old containers in addition to praising the efficient and creative use of spice jars.

"I use these spice jars for everything!! They're amazing at holding pins, dried flowers, hair ties, and also make cute little vases," one user commented on the post.

"I use my empty spice jars for rooting plants in water. They also sell plant propagation stations online, but they're literally just clear glasses," another user commented.

Old glass jars or even empty pill bottles can function as fantastic pots for a variety of plants and can easily be used to make your home garden.

