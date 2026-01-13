Homeowner shares story after cashing in $9,000 incentive for brand-new solar panels: 'No more dreaded rate increases'

"I've been glued to the app like every hour just watching the flow."

A homeowner in California took to social media to share how their newly installed solar panels were performing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the thread on r/solar, they explained they'd just received their permission to operate, sharing a screenshot of how much energy the panels produced on a sunny day in the Bay Area and saying they were "pretty happy." While the expenses were on the high end at $30,000, after incentives, the overall cost will be affordable.

"After applying the $9K tax credit, my EMI + fixed bill cost will be significantly lower than my PGE bill and no more dreaded rate increases," they wrote, referring to equated monthly installment, or the monthly payment to finance the installation.

The point about avoiding rate increases is a key benefit of going solar: protection against soaring energy rates. California is second only to Hawai'i as the most expensive state in the union for energy, and PG&E rates skyrocketed 121% from 2014 to 2025.





The lifetime savings of solar panels vary, typically amounting to tens of thousands of dollars even in states with the cheapest energy. Getting started can be intimidating with the opaque nature of tax credits and incentives, but TCD's Solar Explorer can help make the process a lot easier by connecting you to vetted local installers to knock up to $10,000 off the installation cost.

That upfront expense can be an issue, but it can be sidestepped with leasing. Palmetto's LightReach program can tap into incentives to unlock instant savings with no money down. There are merits to both leasing and purchasing outright. Whichever one makes the most sense to you is a matter of weighing your circumstances.

If you're set on buying, EnergySage can make sure you get the best deal. To really get those bills down, make sure you're not wasting energy on an outdated HVAC system. TCD's HVAC Explorer has everything you need to get started. There are still more ways to save. Palmetto's free Home app has the inside scoop on how to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards.

The thread prompted others to chime in with their experiences. One spoke of the excitement of seeing their new system at work, saying, "I've been glued to the app like every hour just watching the flow." Another wrote that their installation was days from being finished, adding, "I'm hoping my PTO will be as smooth and quick as yours."

