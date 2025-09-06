Delighted homeowner reveals the renovation that slashed their utility bills by over $1,000: 'That's pretty incredible'

"This'll be my post one year from now."

For anyone who is on the fence about getting solar panels, a Redditor has more than 1,000 reasons why it's a worthwhile switch.

They shared a photo with the r/solar community comparing their year-over-year electricity bills. Last year, the Redditor had a $1,097 bill for four weeks of summer electricity.

This year, with solar panels? A similar 30-day stretch resulted in a $15 bill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

And that's not a typo. By switching to solar, this user saved more than $1,000 in less than a month.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"That's pretty incredible," one commenter wrote.

As this post showed, the savings when switching to solar energy can be eye-popping. The environmental benefits are just as impressive, as solar and other renewable energy sources reduce reliance on dirty fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas.

Finding the right company to install solar panels can be tricky, but EnergySage's free tools help alleviate that stress. EnergySage allows homeowners to get quick estimates and compare quotes from local, verified installers.

This homeowner said they used tax credits to get the cost of their solar-panel system below $50,000. Their average monthly savings have been closer to $700, but even at that rate, their system would be paid off in less than six years.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Getting those tax credits can make a big difference in the upfront cost associated with solar. The federal tax credit, however, expires at the end of 2025, so acting quickly could result in thousands of dollars in savings.

EnergySage can also help homeowners realize those savings. In fact, the company said that the average person who uses its tools can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

One of the most helpful tools is a map that shows not only the average cost of a solar-panel system state-by-state, but also the incentives available in each state, allowing homeowners to maximize their savings.

Adding electric appliances, like energy-efficient heat pumps, to solar panels can bring those monthly utility bills down further. Luckily, EnergySage also offers a heat pump comparison tool, helping homeowners to find installers and heat pumps that will suit their home and budget.

This thread showed the savings that are possible when homeowners switch to solar. Many commenters shared their own savings stories, many of which mirrored that of the original poster.

"This'll be my post one year from now," one person wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.