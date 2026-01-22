Homeowner stunned by misleading power bill after attempts to avoid high electricity prices: 'Today takes the cake'

"It annoys me every time I get it."

A homeowner took to Reddit to complain about an attempt by the power company to get them to use energy more efficiently. While everyone wants to save money on their energy bills, there was just one problem: This person couldn't save any more money even if they tried.

Posting in the r/solar subreddit, they shared a photo of their monthly energy bill and explained their confusion.

They said they built their home four years ago, have solar panels installed, and that the house is "extremely efficient." Despite this, they get a bill each month that says they can be more efficient.

"Today takes the cake," they said about the December bill, "My bill is $17 because that's the connect fee, and I have built up net-metering credit. I don't know who is only paying $10, perhaps I should call and ask."

While the bill is frustrating for the homeowner, it's also a fantastic illustration of the benefits solar panels can provide. It can save you a ton of money on your energy bill and help you become more independent of your local power grid.

EnergySage offers free tools to help you find trusted local installers, obtain quick solar quotes, and compare bids. It can connect you with people who get the job done right and find the system that's right for you.

EnergySage's tools can save you up to $10,000 on installation, too. Its mapping tool shows the average cost of a home solar system state-by-state and details home solar options for each state. Together, these tools can help you get the best price on a home solar system and take advantage of all the available incentives.

Pairing that with a battery storage system is a great way to ensure your house stays powered during storms and power outages, and can help you go even further off the grid. EnergySage also offers free tools to help you get started and find the battery storage system and company that's right for you.

Commenters on Reddit mocked the power company's bill.

"I get those stupid letters from our electric company as well," one said, "Apparently they think efficient homes that are similar in size to mine (3,172 sf) use less than 350 kwh per month. Lol. It annoys me every time i get it. Hahaha."

"I refuse to believe the average customer's bill is $18," said another.

"Lazy coding in action," said a third, "Whoever wrote that 'ad' basically just takes your current bill and adds 6%. That's the 'average'. And then for the 'great', looks like its knocking off about 40%? Given the connection fees alone bottom out at $17 ($15 in this area), shows they're not basing their numbers on actual facts, just percentages. Some great false advertising they've got going on over there!"

