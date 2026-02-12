Solar panel expert shares honest insights after 10 years in the industry: 'I wanted to share some … considerations'

"Just like buying a car, there are a lot of options out there."

A Reddit post in r/solar has some sensible advice for anyone considering adding rooftop panels.

The Redditor behind it, a self-described "10-year pro," wrote that the first box to check is electricity use — a qualifier that includes mostly everyone. Better yet, the more you use, the more you can benefit from an array, the industry veteran wrote.

"Can I beat the utility at its own game and produce my electricity for less?" they added.

It's a timely question, as few ratepayers are immune from high energy bills, which are reported to be increasing twice as fast as inflation.

Other factors to consider are whether you own or rent, the condition of your roof, and if you have space available for panels. Taking a look at arrays on other homes can help you decide if you are OK with the aesthetic. But, as the Redditor noted, most panels are sleek and unobtrusive.

Expense is also an important point.

EnergySage reported that a home setup can cost more than $30,000. But the panels last for 30 years or more, making it a long-term investment that typically pays for itself several times over during that time. Putting an array on an aging roof, or on a home that you plan to move from soon, likely doesn't make sense.

"Just like buying a car, there are a lot of options out there, but at the end of the day the tech is proven and works great," the Redditor said.

Storing the solar energy with a battery provides protection against the growing number of power outages happening around the country. EnergySage's experts can help you on that front, as well, with competitive quotes that ensure you are getting the best price.

Outages are becoming more common amid increasing grid strain. And the continued burning of oil, coal, and gas for energy is also contributing to the planet's overheating, which NASA's experts say is increasing the chances for line-downing severe weather, compounding the problem.

Those factors were noted in a Popular Mechanics report that also referenced a dire warning from the Department of Energy: Blackouts could become 100 times more frequent by 2030.

Home solar and battery storage provides electricity independent of the grid's woes, thanks to cheap, abundant power via the sun. The first step to security is understanding how to proceed.

"I wanted to share some quick tips and considerations for anyone thinking about solar," the Redditor wrote.

"Great list," a commenter said.

