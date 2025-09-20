Homeowner asks solar experts for input after workers quickly install massive home setup: 'I have to wait for the final inspection…'

A Reddit user turned heads by sharing photos of their brand-new rooftop solar system. Posting to the r/solar community, they noted: "I have to wait for the final inspection, permits, for electrical & fire the bi directional meter from JCP&L. … They did a great job!"

According to the post, the five-person installation crew wrapped up the large system in two days, leaving behind an impressive-looking setup ready to power their entire home. While the homeowner waited to flip the switch, commenters reassured them about what to expect next.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Such a quick, painless install highlights why more people are making the switch to rooftop solar. Going solar can cut monthly electricity bills, protect homeowners from rising energy costs, reduce the planet-overheating pollution created by burning gas and oil, and increase your resilience in the face of climate disasters. For those eager to get in the game, EnergySage offers a bevy of free tools to get instant cost estimates and compare trusted installer quotes in your area.

It's worth noting that tax credits for home solar are set to expire at the end of the year. Homeowners need to complete their installations before then to lock in the 30% federal incentive — which can mean $10,000 in total savings.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Users applauded the OP's solar progress.

"Very clean install," one commenter shared.

"Love it! Looks great too!" another said.

"I'm looking forward on how much will you save monthly and how long for ROI. Great decision BTW!" someone else noted.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With EnergySage's solar mapping tool, you can see the average solar cost and incentives available in your state. You can also compare quotes for heat pumps, which pair perfectly with solar to shrink your energy bills even further.

There's no doubt that installing solar panels is one of the ultimate home energy hacks, with the potential to bring your monthly energy costs to $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes and save serious money, and you can even lock in low energy rates with no upfront costs through leasing options such as Palmetto's LightReach program if buying panels isn't in your budget.

Upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump can save you $400 a year on energy bills, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right unit for your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



