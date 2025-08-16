Solar panel owners explain why 2025 is the best time to invest in rooftop panels: 'I'm scrambling to install'

Given the enormous long-term savings and environmental benefits, there's never been a bad time to install solar panels, but 2025 is shaping up to be an especially favorable year to take the plunge.

Reddit users on a thread posted to r/SolarDIY discussed the merits of investing in solar energy this year. The original post suggested, "Solar is not just a nice thing to do anymore" but an essential move to safeguard against surging energy costs.

As solar energy matures as a technology, its efficiency has improved dramatically, and the costs have plummeted over the years.

The technology is older than most realize; the first rooftop panels were installed in 1884 in New York City, per the Smithsonian. That pioneering setup only managed to absorb 1-2% of the sun's energy.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Today's panels manage 15-20% efficiency. It's one of the reasons the International Energy Agency projects solar to become the number one renewable energy source by 2029.

For some, the biggest stumbling block is the initial cost and trying to make sense of all the federal and state incentives available. EnergySage can help navigate the often confusing landscape with an online service that makes comparing quotes and maximizing savings a cinch.

There's still time to grab up to $10,000 in incentives before the funding ceases.

As one comment on the thread said, "I'm scrambling to install a system before the 30% tax credit ends at the end of the year."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Another reflected on the amazing results of installing a system back in 2019: "Haven't had a utility bill in over 6yrs now and have yet to lose power when everyone else does. Best decision we've ever made especially with the cost of electricity doubling and then some!"

For electric vehicle owners, solar panels made even more sense as one spelled out in a series of short sentences.

"12kw panels. 60kw batteries. Ev charger. EV. Enormous savings being made," one EV driver wrote.

A similar comment said of their setup, "Eliminates our power bill and that's with an EV which saves us about $300 in gasoline/month."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.