Frugal shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of high-end kitchen appliance found at garage sale: 'Cooks perfectly'

While rice is an easy meal to make, it's not so easy to get the perfect rice every time.

People got very excited when one user shared an incredible deal they found on a rice cooker at a garage sale.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor shared a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit of a rice cooker they found for $5.

The image shows a Zojirushi rice cooker that's a little scratched and has a $5 sticker on it, but she said, "[It] cooks perfectly."

Rice cookers are really convenient for the home chef. You can make perfect rice every time because it shuts off when the rice is done. You can let it cook while you do other household chores, so it gives you back some of your time. You can even add other stuff to prep an entire meal. And after, it's really easy to clean.

Not only do rice cookers save you time, they can also save you money. The kitchen tool is more efficient than cooking rice in a pot, so you'll save money on your eclectic bills — in addition to seeing the environmental-friendly benefit of keeping another item out of the landfill.

Saving energy isn't the only way rice cookers are good for the environment. They also conserve water and minimize food waste. Conserving water and reducing food waste are essential because, in the U.S., people waste about 30 gallons of water daily and 33% of food yearly. A simple purchase of a rice cooker can help cut down on the waste.

Other ways to waste less water include using your dishwasher and buying an eco-friendly washing machine.

Other Redditors love their rice cookers and shared their own experiences.

One user said, "I own that model. … It's never let me down. Perfect rice every time."

Another user said, "I just finished a batch of rice in that very model. Make 1-2 every single day. Nice purchase!"

