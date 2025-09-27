Homeowner shares remarkable before-and-after photos of 2-year yard transformation: 'Quite an improvement'

A Texan Redditor recently shared their journey in rewilding their yard with the community at r/f***lawns. Best of all, they accomplished a lot with a small budget.

"Materials and all I spent about $150. And I ran into some issues with the city so it stayed as it in is now," wrote the original poster in a cross-post to r/ExteriorDesign. "the fence was done with reduced price wood from home depot 70% off. I spent more on screws."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In only two years, the original poster was able to turn a drab lawn into a lush and thriving jungle. Tall fencing built on a limestone retaining wall provided an anchor for vines and privacy for the home.

The plants are about half native to south Texas, organized by water, sun, and soil needs, as well as frost hardiness. The OP estimated that there are between 60 and 70 wild cactus specimens in the garden in addition to store-bought plants.

Stage 3 water restrictions in the OP's area have had an impact on some of the lower-lying plants in the poster's garden. But that actually highlights a key benefit of a native garden.

While traditional grass lawns are notoriously thirsty, native plants have evolved for local rainfall patterns. This means less time is spent on maintenance and saving some money on water bills, especially during drought conditions.

The root systems from a garden like this are deep enough to hold soil in place, which is key in preventing erosion and retaining moisture. A diverse and natural lawn is also a much needed home for local pollinators, which provide essential ecosystem services.

The Reddit community was thoroughly jealous of the OP's garden progress.

"Lush and beautiful, I would kill for a lawn that I could replace with something like that. I bet the neighbors hate you for bumping up property taxes," wrote one commenter.

"Wow that's quite an improvement. Looks awesome! Maybe a little chaotic, but in a great way," said another.

