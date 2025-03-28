New homeowner stunned by immediate threats from neighbor: 'They can't do anything to you'

They say good fences make good neighbors, but sometimes a new fence is the issue.

One property owner took to the r/legaladvice subreddit to seek guidance about a threat from their neighbor. The neighbor wanted to install a privacy fence and told the poster that they had to remove all trees from the property line or the neighbor would get a lawyer involved.

The poster said they have quite a few trees of varying sizes, most notably a "massive" mango tree and an oak tree with over a six-foot diameter. They had no desire to remove any of their trees before this interaction.

Although this neighbor claimed they would do nothing to the trees on their own, there are countless horror stories of neighbors removing trees without the property owner's consent.

Reddit users were quick to share their knowledge about this kind of situation.

Most agreed that the poster should be in the clear. As one commenter stated, "They can't do anything to you." If the trees are on the original poster's property line, there's nothing the neighbor can do unless the trees caused damage from negligent care.

Other Redditors chimed in with helpful information about tree protection in Florida, where the poster lives. Certain types of trees, like the Live Oak tree, are protected by the government.

Trees have multiple benefits for property owners. For one, trees help cool temperatures. They also manage water flow, improve air quality, and serve as homes for animals.

One problem with neighbors can be tree damage due to negligent tree care. This would mean that the property owner knew the limbs were unstable or that the tree was diseased but did nothing about it.

Rewilding your yard with native trees and plants can be an effective way to promote healthy tree growth on your property. This kind of yard care benefits you and the wider ecosystem around you.

Commenters were in full support of the original poster.

As one commenter put it, "Let them get a lawyer. If the trees are wholly on your property, then tough beans."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.