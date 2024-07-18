DIYer sparks conversation with alternative use for snack canisters: 'This is brilliant'

It's a great way to make more use of items that would likely end up in a landfill.

A Redditor asked their community how they reuse their Pringles cans and mini M&M vials.

The post got a lot of attention because other users had lots of uses for them.

One Redditor posted in the r/ZeroWaste subreddit that they use their old Pringles cans and mini M&M vials as a "Piggy Bank (any money I find on the ground goes into a can and gets donated to charity!), Bug Catchers (I avoid killing bugs in my house but we have lots of bug issues), grease holder, bin for holding old batteries for recycling (my job goes through a lot)." They also asked for more ideas.

Reusing Pringles cans and mini M&M vials can save you money. Piggy banks and bug catchers cost money, and grease holders don't always have obvious options. It's a great way to make more use of items that would likely end up in a landfill.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, reusing items has many environmental benefits. It can help reduce polluting gases that contribute to warming temperatures and the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

In addition to reducing polluting gases, reducing waste also reduces water pollution. Both of these can help improve the health of communities, according to Eco-Cycle.

Snack companies are also trying to find ways to reduce pollution. British Crisp Co. has created a new chip bag that uses paper coated in a plastic alternative. It's reported to be completely biodegradable.

Many other snack brands have sustainable packaging, including Alter Eco Chocolate Bars, Moonshot Snacks, and Shar Impossibly Good Trail Mix.

Reusing snack packaging and buying snacks in sustainable packaging are just two ways to live a more eco-friendly life. You can also support brands with eco-friendly products and packaging.

The Reddit community also had many ideas about how to reuse these items.

One user said, "I have a mini M&M thing filled with crayons in my backpack for my son."

Another person suggested, "M&M cans are great for toiletry travel containers."

Some users were excited to get these tips, "This is brilliant!"

