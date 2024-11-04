  • Home Home

Homeowner confounded after waking up to find porta-potty parked in garden: 'You need to throw out your ... plants'

"It can contaminate and ruin your soil for years."

by Alyssa Ochs
"It can contaminate and ruin your soil for years."

Photo Credit: iStock

Gardening is a healthy hobby that gets you outside in nature, mentally less stressed, and physically active

Yet it takes significant time and effort to grow your own food, plants, and flowers in a way that works with your climate and soil.

That's why one gardener was devastated to find a porta potty in the middle of their herb garden one day. 

"It can contaminate and ruin your soil for years."
Photo Credit: iStock

In a Reddit post to r/mildlyinfuriating, the gardener shared that a neighbor's contractor mistakenly put the porta potty on their property after getting the address wrong. 

"Even if they had gotten the right address, why would they put it in my freakin' garden?" the gardener wrote. "My poor mint and ghost peppers! No one wants to eat herbs that had a crapper sitting in them!"

Clearly, this situation was unsightly, unsanitary, and a hassle. But even worse, it potentially ruined the homeowner's garden and released toxic chemicals and waste into the soil. 

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

Standard porta potties rely on chemicals to treat human waste, and it can leak and seep into the ground. 

Meanwhile, the human waste inside porta potties contains bacteria that can make you sick and releases potent planet-warming gases into the atmosphere as it slowly decomposes. 

Innovative companies such as Wasted are working to reduce the toxic impacts of human waste by providing chemical-free portable toilets for construction sites and event spaces. 

The porta potty pictured in the original poster's rant, however, appeared to be a traditional version that was already well-used and dirty. 

Fellow users sympathized with the OP's situation and mourned the loss of the herb garden underneath the porta potty. 

A Redditor who worked for a contractor advised, "You have septic water in your garden" and "You need to throw out your garden plants now." They warned, "Septic water is not a joke; it can contaminate and ruin your soil for years."

"Call the company and tell them to come get it, or you will sue them for dumping biohazardous material on your property," another commenter suggested

Someone else said: "I would absolutely lose it if something like this happened to me. I hope you get significant financial compensation for this."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x