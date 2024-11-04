Homeowner confounded after waking up to find porta-potty parked in garden: 'You need to throw out your ... plants'

"It can contaminate and ruin your soil for years."

Gardening is a healthy hobby that gets you outside in nature, mentally less stressed, and physically active.

Yet it takes significant time and effort to grow your own food, plants, and flowers in a way that works with your climate and soil.

That's why one gardener was devastated to find a porta potty in the middle of their herb garden one day.

In a Reddit post to r/mildlyinfuriating, the gardener shared that a neighbor's contractor mistakenly put the porta potty on their property after getting the address wrong.

"Even if they had gotten the right address, why would they put it in my freakin' garden?" the gardener wrote. "My poor mint and ghost peppers! No one wants to eat herbs that had a crapper sitting in them!"

Clearly, this situation was unsightly, unsanitary, and a hassle. But even worse, it potentially ruined the homeowner's garden and released toxic chemicals and waste into the soil.

Standard porta potties rely on chemicals to treat human waste, and it can leak and seep into the ground.

Meanwhile, the human waste inside porta potties contains bacteria that can make you sick and releases potent planet-warming gases into the atmosphere as it slowly decomposes.

Innovative companies such as Wasted are working to reduce the toxic impacts of human waste by providing chemical-free portable toilets for construction sites and event spaces.

The porta potty pictured in the original poster's rant, however, appeared to be a traditional version that was already well-used and dirty.

Fellow users sympathized with the OP's situation and mourned the loss of the herb garden underneath the porta potty.

A Redditor who worked for a contractor advised, "You have septic water in your garden" and "You need to throw out your garden plants now." They warned, "Septic water is not a joke; it can contaminate and ruin your soil for years."

"Call the company and tell them to come get it, or you will sue them for dumping biohazardous material on your property," another commenter suggested.

Someone else said: "I would absolutely lose it if something like this happened to me. I hope you get significant financial compensation for this."

