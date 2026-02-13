Gardener stuns with video of unconventional yard feature: 'You have absolutely sold me on it'

A gardener took to Reddit to share their incredible natural fence, which also served as a hub for pollinators.

Posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they showed off their 400-foot "pollinator hedgerow," replete with gorgeous native flowers perfect for pollinators.

Their video from August showed their plants and bushes in full bloom, creating a gorgeous backdrop for their yard.

Hedgerows similar to this are a staple in places such as Great Britain and Ireland, where people use them to divide farms from roads and other farms and create the iconic pastoral scenes in the rural parts of those places.

However, hedgerows aren't just a pretty sight; they can serve an important purpose in your ecosystem. By stretching out a patch of native plants, you're giving those plants the chance to thrive, spread, and grow in an environment increasingly dominated by monoculture lawns and invasive plant species.

Hedgerows such as this one give habitat to native animal species, including rabbits, birds, and mice, providing both shelter and native food sources. They also give a huge boost to local pollinators, giving them the opportunity to further propagate those plants and help the native species spread further and thrive. Even if you don't want to fully rewild your yard, planting a natural, native hedgerow similar to this is a great way to benefit your local ecosystem.

Commenters fell in love with this setup.

"Amazing!" one wrote. "It's proven that continuous strips of mixed natives attract a bigger diversity of critters than having them separated. Most animals prefer moving from cover to cover."

"Wow. I have a strip about 200' at the back of my property I was planning on doing this to in spring," another added. "And you have absolutely sold me on it. Stunning."

"You are doing an absolutely stunning work, it's going to affect every aspect [of] life," a third noted. "Worms, bees, birds, foxes."

