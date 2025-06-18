Gardener sparks debate after sharing photo of planting project: 'I don't want it to spread'

A gardener posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit asked fellow flower tenders if plastic edging could contain a magnificent bed of goldenrods growing on their property.

"I'd like a patch of it in my small native plant garden but I don't want it to spread and dominate everything," the Redditor wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The responses included numerous suggestions. Plant different types of goldenrods that clump together, one person wrote. Other ideas were to add deeper edging and bottomless planting tanks. In the end, one Redditor nailed it.

"I think you'll always be dealing with weeding to some extent," they wrote.

The comment hinted how the fine lines and monoculture look of many cookie-cutter neighborhoods aren't exactly neat and tidy. The appearance often requires harmful chemical weed killers, pesticides, and other lamentable treatments that result in collateral damage, including to pollinators and their habitats.

Plastic edging and synthetic landscape fabric may seem like easy ways to control plants, but they often don't work for very long. A quick internet search returns evidence from other gardeners who warn against cheap barriers because they don't weather or do the job well.

What's more, most plastics are made from oil and can take up to 500 years to decompose, according to the United Nations. They degrade into harmful microplastics in the meantime.

For its part, goldenrod is a plant worth letting grow. While among the native species often written off as a weed, it plays a crucial role, according to the Pennsylvania State University Extension. The North American perennial has a history of medicinal use by Native Americans, and it has been used to treat bee stings, diabetes, tuberculosis, and arthritis.

Perhaps most importantly, it's a fantastic pollen producer, making it a crucial native bloom for domestic pollinators. Bees and other species are needed for 35% of the world's food crops, though habitat loss, pesticides, and other problems are putting populations at risk, according to government agencies.

Rewilding even a portion of your flower beds and lawn can have a great impact, both for important critters and your pocketbook. Natural yards use less water and don't need expensive fertilizers and other treatments, potentially saving you hundreds of bucks a year.

A little hand weeding might be needed if some explorative goldenrods leave their designated area. But the outside exercise can be an enjoyable mental break, too, according to Mayo Clinic.

You can increase the planet-friendly nature of your green space by mowing and trimming with battery-powered equipment. The quieter tools don't produce heat-trapping air pollution, linked by NASA to increased extreme weather risks. You can also save $200 annually on gas and maintenance costs.

The Redditor decided to replace the goldenrod with another type of the plant that was less aggressive and easier to contain. The National Wildlife Federation has an online tool that can help you find the right native variety for your property.

"Our local Audubon native Nursery was having an end-of-season sale, so I was able to get a variety of other natives at a good price to fill in where I pull the goldenrod," the Redditor concluded.

