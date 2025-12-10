Onlookers dismayed over failure to ticket car parked in bike lane: 'Some people need to realize that other modes of transit exist'

"The bike lane is almost old enough to vote."

American cyclists have felt — or worse, have heard from drivers — that they're invisible on the road, and a discussion about bike lanes on the r/Philadelphia subreddit underscored that problem.

Last October, WCAU reported that the city passed legislation nicknamed the "Get Out the Bike Lane Bill," imposing significant fines on drivers who park in or otherwise obstruct Philadelphia's bike lanes.

A post linked to a KYW story about a Philadelphia woman whose car was towed after she parked in a bike lane, apparently falling afoul of the new law's provisions.

Its title matched the headline, asserting that the woman's car was towed from a bike lane and that the driver maintained the bike lane "didn't exist."

Laws like Philadelphia's "Get Out the Bike Lane" legislation are incredibly important for protecting cyclists, particularly on busy city roads.

Cycling serves as an accessible form of routine exercise for riders, and commuting or traveling by bike reduces road congestion, which in turn cuts down on smog and tailpipe pollution. These benefits extend to e-bikes, which are rapidly growing in popularity.





According to KYW, the woman initially assumed her car had been stolen but later learned it had been towed for the alleged infraction.

A spokesperson for the city told the outlet that the bike lane was under construction at the time of the incident, potentially obscuring signage.

What Reddit users could not get over was a photograph they suspected was taken on the night the vehicle was towed by the woman who was ticketed — an image that unmistakably showed the bike lane's markings.

However, commenters were further frustrated to learn that the city waived the fine, undermining the new law's entire purpose.

KYW reported that the bike lane in question had been there "since at least 2021," but users contested the assertion.

"You mean the bike lane with buffer in the image she provided? The bike lane that has been there for years?" one wrote.

"I can see a bike lane there on street view in July of 2007. The bike lane is almost old enough to vote," another quipped.

Commenters also expressed frustration that drivers remained oblivious to the fact that cyclists existed and used the same roads day in and day out.

"Deserved. Some people need to realize that other modes of transit exist," one replied.

