Local resident sparks outrage after city enacts controversial policy: 'Is there anything that can be done?'

A lack of proper pedestrian walkways is a concern in many cities, but sometimes local authorities go a step further than simply not providing walkways.

A Reddit user shared a photo taken in Malaysia of a sign banning pedestrians from walking on the side of the road in an area with no pedestrian infrastructure.

The Redditor posted, "Instead of providing a proper pedestrian walkway, the authorities decided to take the easy option and just ban pedestrians walking on it. The local councillor, the ADUN, and the MP knew about this issue for almost a year and did NOTHING about it."

While walking on the side of the road isn't always the safest option, for those who don't own a car, it is sometimes the only option, which makes a lack of walkways all the more frustrating. Installing pedestrian infrastructure in towns makes life safer for those who choose to walk or bike and can even encourage more people to forego their vehicles on occasion.

Walking (or biking or taking public transport) instead of driving is a fantastic way to save money on gas, car expenses, car insurance, and more. It also has the added benefits of improving one's health and reducing the amount of pollution in the air.

However, to enjoy a life of driving less, there need to be safe areas for pedestrians in place rather than bans that create unsafe areas for them.

Unfortunately, getting walkways built can be a struggle, as this Reddit post illustrates, but voting for officials in your town or city who commit to building more walkways and improving infrastructure can be a good place to start.

Several other Redditors chimed in on the particular road in the photo, with one person saying they had seen venomous snakes crossing there and another pointing out that in the past, this spot had a walkway, but officials had it torn down to create more road.

One Redditor asked, "Is there anything that can be done?" The only answer offered was to speak to the media.

Another Reddit user summed up the whole situation well when they stated, "Disgusting."

