Local outraged after hit-and-run in front of high school: 'An entirely foreseeable outcome of buying and using that truck'

In December, a woman was hit and killed by a truck in front of Park City High School in Utah.

Catalina Alvarado Lopez, 55 and a mother of two children, had lived in the community for decades after moving from Michoacán, Mexico.

There is a pedestrian tunnel in front of the school, KPCW reported, though the nearest crosswalk is about a quarter mile away, according to KUTV.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

In a Reddit thread about the collision, the poster shared a photo of the truck and said, "Driver of this monster probably never saw her."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other users wondered about the legality of such a large vehicle. In some countries, drivers are taxed for using big automobiles, which produce more pollution and contribute more wear and tear to infrastructure than smaller ones.

"The U.S. government actively encourages bigger vehicles through loosened regulations on them," one commenter wrote.

A couple of Redditors asked if the driver would be punished, and the poster felt that it was unlikely.

"That is an entirely foreseeable outcome of buying and using that truck," someone else said.

Pedestrian deaths in the United States have skyrocketed since 2009, and part of the reason is because vehicles are getting bigger and heavier. A lack of infrastructure, such as crosswalks with flashing lights, is also part of the problem.

Light conditions can play a role too. Lopez was struck around 7:15 a.m., about 30 minutes before sunrise.

One commenter accused the auto industry of negligence: "Change laws to fit their monstrosities into emission testing and [stop them forcing] ads on every American that then NEED that death machine on wheels."

A GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses and aid Lopez's two children has raised $115,178 of its $200,000 goal.

