Father makes stunning discovery while sorting garbage at recycling facility: 'Imagine throwing this in the trash'

"Why someone would do this is beyond me."

A Reddit user's discovery both amazed and outraged tech fans — and for good reason.

In a post on the r/PcBuild community, they revealed a photo of a fully functional PC that their father found in the trash, sparking frustration about the wasted money, labor, and rare materials poured into building it.

The rig came equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card and an i5-9400F processor, components that are still in demand and carry a significant resale value. The original poster explained that their father, who worked at a recycling station, found the rig and confirmed it still runs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Imagine throwing this in the trash! Nice find OP," one commenter remarked.

While Redditors celebrated the lucky find, the discovery underscores the staggering economic toll of electronic waste.

According to a paper published in the Circular Economy journal, the total economic value of recyclable resources in e-waste could be as high as $57 billion. Every discarded computer represents wasted labor, critical metals, and manufacturing costs that could have been recovered or reused.

Per a World Economic Forum report, metals such as copper and platinum are often found in e-waste. If properly managed, even in Minnesota alone, these resources could result in the recovery of up to 78 million pounds of valuable materials.

The environmental impact is also serious. The World Health Organization detailed that millions of devices are discarded annually. When not recycled properly, they can release up to 1,000 harmful substances — including lead and dioxins — into soil and water.

Apart from not tossing working tech, individuals can minimize e-waste by exploring how to make money from old electronics and familiarizing themselves with their community's recycling options.

Ultimately, one person's discarded tech became another's working PC — but it also served as a reminder that casually discarding electronics carries enormous costs for both wallets and the planet.

The story has sparked online reactions, with many frustrated at how often valuable electronics get treated as disposable.

"How people just throw full PCs (including hard drives!!) away is beyond me," one user wrote.

