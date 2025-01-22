Homeowner receives infuriating warning about free-growing lawn: 'Ask for a reprieve'

"The constant noise and smell of a badly running two stroke lawn mower is obviously just a necessary part of life."

This homeowner may need to mow their lawn or research their rights. They posted a photo of a violation notice that says they're in trouble due to overgrown grass or weeds. According to the notice, the original poster must handle the situation within 72 hours or pay a fine.

The Redditor didn't explain why they don't cut their lawn. However, their post appears in the r/NoLawns subreddit, a community focused on native plants and alternatives to monoculture lawns, so one can assume the OP is letting their grass and other plants work their natural magic. After all, rewilding your lawn has many benefits, as it can attract pollinators and allow native plants to thrive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, homeowners associations often have strict lawn maintenance regulations. These may include how often you should cut your lawn and how tall your grass can grow.

The concept of value came up in the comments, with one person remarking: "A home is an investment. Anything that looks out of the norm could bring down the value of that investment. That's why some HOAs are so strict."

Yes, a home is an investment, but what about the value to the environment and overall quality of life?

After all, native lawns require less water, which matters since water shortages remain a concern. A biodiverse environment provides various plants and trees for friendly wildlife to inhabit and use as a food source, along with colorful aesthetic appeal. Native lawns also require less mowing, which is why the OP got the notice.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The comments provided some good advice and mentioned the irony of such restrictions.

As someone quipped, "The eyesore of a slightly uncut lawn is unacceptable, but the constant noise and smell of a badly running two stroke lawn mower is obviously just a necessary part of life."

Someone abroad said, "Here in Europe most places allow you to do whatever you want to your garden unless it encourages pests (garbage) or is a permanent structure built without planning."

One person advised: "Write to the email telling them you are doing it for the pollinators, and ask for a reprieve, leniency or perhaps suggestions they can give so you can be in compliance with the regulations and still provide for pollinators. Depending on your state, there may be pollinator programs."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.