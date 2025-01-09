Customer bewildered after reading fine print inside their brand-new deodorant: 'At least I got the XL size'

"I love how they contoured the line to make it seem like you get more than you really do."

Half-empty Old Spice deodorant has Reddit users seeing red.

What's happening?

Reddit users spotted a sneaky packaging trick from Old Spice deodorant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Deoderant only filled slightly over halfway, only indication is tiny text saying 'fill line'. At least I got the XL size," wrote one frustrated customer in r/EgregiousPackaging. The post shows an XL-sized deodorant container that's only filled about halfway up.

Another user noted the deception: "I love how they contoured the line to make it seem like you get more than you really do."

Why is deceptive packaging concerning?

Oversized packaging wastes plastic and misleads shoppers.

When companies use bigger containers than needed, they create unnecessary plastic waste that ends up in landfills and oceans. The practice, known as "slack fill," might boost sales by making products look larger, but it comes at an environmental cost.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Excess packaging requires more raw materials to produce and more fuel to transport, contributing to pollution. Plus, shoppers pay more for less product.

Is Old Spice doing anything about this?

Old Spice, owned by Procter & Gamble, has made some moves toward sustainability. P&G pledged to reduce virgin plastic use by 50% by 2030.

However, the company hasn't addressed concerns about oversized packaging directly and has been hit with class-action lawsuits over slack fill. Some products now use recycled materials, but environmental advocates say reducing package size would make a more significant impact.

🗣️ When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's being done about deceptive packaging more broadly?

Companies worldwide face growing pressure to right-size their packaging.

The European Union recently proposed stricter rules against misleading container sizes. In the U.S., several class-action lawsuits target companies using oversized packaging to deceive customers, including P&G.

Savvy shoppers can help by checking product weights rather than package sizes when comparing items.

Supporting brands that use minimal, honest packaging sends a clear message to manufacturers. Some deodorant brands now offer refillable options or cardboard packaging to cut plastic waste. These alternatives often save money in the long term while reducing environmental impact.

Local recycling programs accept many types of plastic packaging, including deodorant containers. However, the best solution starts at the source: Companies must package products honestly and efficiently. When shoppers speak up about wasteful packaging on social media and through customer service channels, brands sometimes listen, and change follows.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.