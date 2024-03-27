Homeowner seeks advice after critical mistake in tree-care routine: 'What can I do to help it?'

"If your tree is to have any future, this poor mulching must be addressed."

When someone or something we love suffers, we suffer. This is true of family, friends, pets, and, in the case of one Redditor, a tree.

This individual posted a photo of their October Glory Maple to the subreddit r/Tree. "When planted 6 years ago it had a crack in the bark," the post explained. "It has still not healed to this day…what can I do to help it heal or is it destined to die?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo displays the trunk of the maple, which features a thick split in the bark as described. It also shows the circle of mulch that the tree is planted within.

One knowledgeable Redditor took to the comment section to offer their advice.

"Bark splitting has many possible causes, but when you see it near the base of the tree as you have pictured, it's often due to improper planting and/or mulching and this pic absolutely screams volcano mulching," they wrote.



According to the University of New Hampshire, volcano mulching is an improper care technique in which, as time passes, more and more mulch is piled onto the base of a tree.

"Almost certainly your tree has been planted too deeply alongside this improper mulching. Trees planted too deeply suffer because their roots cannot get proper nutrients, water and oxygen," the Redditor continued. "If your tree is to have any future, this poor mulching must be addressed and the root flare exposed properly." According to Clemson University, the root flare is where the topmost roots emerge from the trunk of a tree.

When properly tended, growing native plants in our yards — such as this October Glory Maple, which is native to North America — can have both personal and environmental benefits. Native plants in place of lawns can save us money and time on lawn maintenance, conserve water, and lower our water bills. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which protect our food supply.

Eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives to traditional lawns include planting buffalo grass and xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement, like a native tree or two, can provide benefits for homeowners.

Fortunately for the tree enthusiast who made the post, other Redditors were there to provide not only sound advice but hope and encouragement.

"On the positive side, that looks like a substantial callous roll forming around the wound," one person commented. "That is a healthy response to injury."

