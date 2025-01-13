Homeowner sparks discussion after snagging neighbors trash for outdoor project: 'I grabbed 19 very full, very packed ... bags'

"I've been the weirdo in our neighborhood who collects 'trash' … for years now."

Typically, dumping your neighbor's trash all over your yard would draw unwanted attention. In the case of this Reddit post, however, it drew messages of solidarity and gratitude.

The original poster shared some images to the r/NoLawns forum of their property absolutely buried in fallen autumn leaves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The title reads, "Stole neighbors' trash so I could spread it around my backyard," and the caption reads, "Just doing my part for the fireflies … I grabbed 19 very full, very packed leaf bags and spread them all over my backyard where there's just old mulch and weeds."

The subreddit's 241,000-plus followers are dedicated to promoting and talking about rewilding and natural lawns. The community guide on the subreddit offers resources, FAQs, and other information on these alternative approaches to yardkeeping.

Others may see a big mess to be raked up when they look at this post, but these Redditors see their No Lawn philosophy in action. Keeping your yard full of autumn leaves provides nutrients for the soil, helps retain moisture, kills off weeds, and creates a safer, warmer habitat for insects and wildlife.

That last part about insects may not sound enticing to you, but refer back to the OP's caption and you may change your mind — these leaves provide an ideal habitat for firefly larvae.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This beautiful bioluminescent bug is disappearing in the U.S. due to traditional yardkeeping practices. Providing their larvae with a safe habitat through winter can allow you to enjoy their beauty in the summer.

You can enjoy far more than fireflies if you choose to rewild your property, too. This process involves allowing nature to "reclaim" some or all of your property. By reintroducing native plants, you can invite beautiful local wildlife.

Rewilding also saves time, money, and energy by reducing your need for yard work. Who can complain about that?

Commenters on the post were excited to see the OP helping out the fireflies.

"You are not alone…so now I know there are at least two of us," one said.

"I've been the weirdo in our neighborhood who collects 'trash' leaves for years now haha," another concurred.

Another was simply grateful: "This is amazing. Thank you for doing this! All the little bugs cocooning in those leaves thank you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



