Homeowner shares photo of backyard prepped for unique renovations: 'Truly a blank slate ... open to any ideas'

"It's like your house was dropped into a forest."

A brand new landscaping project creates the opportunity for endless options. But with so many possibilities, where do you start? One homeowner began by turning to the Reddit community for advice.

The original poster shared several photos in the r/NoLawns subreddit and wrote in their post, "Planning to landscape our backyard in the spring. Would love some recommendations!"

They went on to explain that they had purchased their first home a few months ago, and they wanted to plant in the spring without putting down grass. The photos show their unique set-up: several small decks, an unplanted open area, and a small cinder block design, all right next to a creek.

"It's truly a blank slate, and we are open to any ideas," said the OP.

Commenters offered a variety of different options, and many of them involved native plants.

Native plants are the go-to for many gardeners, and for good reason. They require less maintenance and watering than non-natives, saving homeowners both time and money. Installing native plants and switching to a natural lawn are great ways to trim down that water bill and cut service fees.

The OP also mentioned they were a novice gardener. Native plants are perfect for newbies since they're adapted to their regions and will thrive without the need for copious amounts of labor or expertise.

Even a partial lawn replacement will allow homeowners to save both time and money. Native plants are also great for the environment since they add to biodiversity and create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Clover and buffalo grass are great substitutes if you're looking to switch out that expensive, high-maintenance turf grass. Xeriscaping offers an interesting landscape involving native plants that need low-to-no irrigation and other materials like stones and mulch.

Redditors had loads of ideas to offer the OP.

One said, "I always recommend native wildflowers and shrubs. They'll be the least maintenance and provide a lot of benefits to the ecosystem."

Another user wrote, "I'd want to go with native perennials, sedges, shrubs and such that love the shade throughout, like your house was dropped into a forest and you've carved out places to sit and walk."

One Redditor suggested, "Next to the fence might be a good place for a vegetable garden?"

