Local resident sparks conversation after sharing striking differences in neighbors' lawns: 'My smile instantly dropped'

"I want to live in the house across the street so I can look out my windows to see this lovely garden."

The "no lawn" movement is growing. More and more residents are starting to see the benefits of switching from a traditional slab of turf to a wild and vibrant garden full of native plants.

To demonstrate the stark difference between a monoculture lawn and a cultivated patch of plants, one Redditor took pictures of neighboring properties in their community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

On the r/NoLawns subreddit, the original poster showed three images of a gorgeous, undulating front yard punctuated by red and purple flowers among dramatic stones and gravel with wood-chipped empty spaces.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the road, is a boring, lifeless monoculture lawn.





It didn't take the comments section long to show which front yard they preferred.

"My face was so full of joy looking at those flowers and then my smile instantly dropped when I saw the last photo," one user said.

"I want to live in the house across the street so I can look out my windows to see this lovely garden," added another.

While traditional monoculture lawns are typically favored by homeowners associations, they're not so beneficial for homeowners, tenants, or the wider environment.

Indeed, to keep the grass looking green and lush, these lawns need plenty of water, which can increase utility bills and be a drain on precious resources — especially in drought season. It's also time-consuming to keep on top of lawn care, with weeds standing out more prominently and brown or barren patches being more obvious.

But native plant gardens, xeriscaping, or other natural lawn solutions like buffalo grass, are far better for the environment because they require significantly less water but still look great even in challenging conditions.

Native plants are much better suited to local weather conditions, meaning they will thrive in temperatures that grass will struggle in. Furthermore, flowers will bring pollinators, which are vital for a healthy ecosystem and help to maintain food supply.

If you've ever thought about rewilding your yard, perhaps these pictures show just what can be achieved.

"Monocultured lawns belong on English estates. That's it," one Redditor concluded.

