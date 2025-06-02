Homeowner outraged after neighbor jumps fence to commit shocking act: 'I'm worried'

Imagine a beautiful, flowering ngaio tree flourishing in your yard. Imagine you are in New Zealand, where the tree — culturally significant to the Māori tribes — is native. Imagine what it would mean to you and how it would beautify your yard while also attracting pollinators.

Now, imagine your neighbor jumps your fence while you are away and cuts down your beloved native plant, disrupting the natural symbiotic relationships built between your tree and native animals while also impacting the soil.

One Reddit user was faced with this exact scenario. Devastated and appalled, they posted on "r/LegalAdviceNZ" to share their story.

"My back neighbour jumped the fence and came 10m into my property and cut down a mature (~12 year old) ngaio that was doing a good job holding the bank up," the poster said. "I'm worried because there are a lot of other native trees on the bank, this guy runs a medium sized construction company …"

The Redditor attached photos taken by another neighbor to the post. The vandal chopped the tree toward the bottom of the trunk and left the rest of the dead plant in the yard.

Not only was this homeowner's ngaio beautiful and beneficial to animals, but the Redditor explained its importance in stabilizing the nearby river or stream bank. It can no longer do its job, which, according to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, is to prevent flooding and soil erosion that could damage the home.

Soil loss through erosion is also damaging to the ecosystem, as other nearby plants, be they crops or flowers, can suffer. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated one-third of the world's land for crops has been lost to soil erosion and degradation since 1960.

Of course, the tree's home- and plant-protecting properties are not the only issue at hand. The Redditor's neighbor trespassed on and vandalized property. When people are unruly with their neighbors' yards, there can be legal consequences.

"Contact the local council," one commenter advised, "they will go harder than the cops."

Another said, "Serve or have served a trespass notice. Then seek compensation in actual replacement costs through disputes and provide your evidence."

