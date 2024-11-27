Homeowner provides evidence of their nuisance neighbors' possibly illegal business actions: 'Shut them down'

It's one thing to have a side gig for some extra income and entirely another to inconvenience your neighbors repeatedly for personal gain.

One Redditor got so frustrated that they spoke with their homeowners association, who in turn filed a complaint with code enforcement. They showed photos of a neighbor lining up rows of cars in a driveway and dropping them off on the street in the middle of the night. The poster mentioned that there was noise all day and all night, oil stains, debris, litter, and more.

Not only is something like this a violation of HOA law and likely of municipal code enforcements, but it can also be dangerous for the neighbors. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains that used motor oil can get into the water supply, especially if it's not disposed of properly. This can pollute the whole supply for a significant area.

Keep America Beautiful says that litter is a problem, too. The organization estimates that there are about 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground at any given time. This particular neighbor is clearly contributing more than their fair share.

On top of that, difficult neighbors often make it harder for people to implement climate-friendly solutions in their homes, like rain barrels, solar panels, and more. You may need to encourage a change in HOA bylaws so your neighbors won't stop you or teach them about the environment, too, so they'll work with you instead of against you.

This Redditor isn't the only one who has suffered because of their neighbors. In fact, many neighbors make poor decisions that affect so many beyond just themselves.

Most of the other Redditors who saw the post were in agreement with the original poster.

One, who had a similar neighbor, said it "was overall a nuisance."

Another vented, saying, "Shut them down! These people are using a residential area as a business, taking advantage of their neighbors. Shut them down and make them pay!"

Someone else added, "Good! We need more people like you. This is unbelievable."

