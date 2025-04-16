  • Home Home

Homeowner bewildered after neighbor's invasive water piping leads to unnecessary garden damage: 'Is this legal?'

"That's outrageous. Block it up!"

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: Reddit

Neighbors can become close friends and build a community, but they can also become problematic. One Redditor shared a wild way the people next door wreaked havoc on their yard. 

On a gardening community page, one homeowner posted a video clip of an unfortunate discovery they made while doing yard chores. The clip shows a muddy section of their garden, and a white PVC pipe can be seen coming under the fence, diverting water into their yard. 

Neighbour's drenage in my garden
byu/Subject-Wasabi4102 inGardeningUK

The OP sought advice, asking, "This is in Scotland. Is this legal? What should I do?"

This is just one more item on a long list of unfortunate neighborly behavior. Homeowners have had to contend with everything from pesticides wafting over the fence to trees being cut down while they are away. 

Caring for your yard is a great way to get out into nature more regularly and support your local ecosystem. There are several ways you can upgrade your lawn, including letting your yard return to its natural state, planting lawn alternatives like clover, or creating a vegetable garden

Hopefully, this person is able to mitigate this problem, but if not, the spot may be a good candidate for a rain garden. This type of garden uses plants that are meant to help draw water down into the soil through their deep root systems. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Commenters had plenty of ideas for how this homeowner could deal with the problem. 

One person commiserated, saying, "That's outrageous. Block it up!"

Someone else recommended finding a viable excuse when confronting the neighbor. "Try and have a reason to block it up; say something like. I'm going to be planting/hard landscaping/developing that part of the garden soon. I'm letting you know as this will block a runoff pipe, so you'll need to reroute it. Much less confrontational!"

Another commenter thought there might be regulations to fall back on. "I'm pretty sure you are obliged to discharge rainwater which falls on your property into the foul water system and not onto a neighboring property."

