Renter distraught as thoughtless neighbor creates dangerous situation: 'I don't feel comfortable'

Living next to pets is a part of apartment life, but that doesn't mean there isn't a possibility that it can turn stressful or even dangerous when there are no boundaries.

A renter in Washington, D.C., posted to r/neighborsfromhell and said two untrained dogs were left unattended in a shared yard, which made it difficult to feel safe entering or leaving the duplex.

The original poster claimed that one of the dogs cried "incessantly" and jumped on them whenever they entered or left their home. After the other tenants adopted a second young pit bull, OP said the dogs have destroyed her property, including $100 worth of packages. In addition to destroyed property, the overall duplex property has smelled of urine and feces.

"I don't feel comfortable confronting the neighbors, as I am a single woman and I have heard an adult man and woman fighting many times upstairs. I already feel unsafe with the dogs, I don't want to be any more unsafe confronting the neighbors," OP wrote in the post.

After months of frustration over the lack of boundaries and a fear of getting bitten due to a past experience, OP said they contacted both animal control and her landlord, who confirmed pets were not allowed under the lease. OP added that because Washington, D.C., is so renter-friendly, addressing tenants who break lease agreements is slow, leaving OP feeling trapped.

These issues extend beyond personal stress. The District of Columbia's Tenant Bill of Rights states landlords are required to keep common areas "safe and sanitary," which includes addressing animal waste. The D.C. Department of Energy and Environment also states that unattended pet waste can contribute to bacteria and parasites that pose risks to both humans and the environment.

From another perspective, neighbor disputes such as these can make climate-friendly living harder. As seen in other conflicts over noise, hostility over environmentally friendly changes and property damage can discourage people from investing in gardens or energy upgrades that rely on trust and cooperation.

Commenters agreed with OP and offered some helpful insights.

"'Tenant friendly' means you will be able to terminate your lease because you're not getting what you're paying for, which is a no-dog-zone. Tell the landlord to fix the problem or you're moving," one Redditor responded to OP in the thread.

"Two untrained dogs plus absentee owners is a safety issue, not a 'neighbor conflict.' Keep documenting everything and push the landlord. This isn't sustainable or safe," another added, corroborating OP's fears of getting bit.

"Threaten legal action — yes D.C. is tenant friendly, but guess what! You're a tenant too. It's your landlord's responsibility to handle their tenants," a third added, giving some more perspective.

