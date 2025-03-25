Homeowner devastated after finding meticulously cared-for property destroyed by neighbor: 'Right down to an inch or so'

Imagine perfectly cultivating your yard for months — or even years — only to have it trampled on by an unsuspecting neighbor. That's what a shocked Redditor recently dealt with, as they relayed in a viral post on the r/legaladvice subreddit.

The original poster bought a one-third-acre lot from their township several years back, in which they have planted over 100 kinds of flowers in the ensuing time. They refer to the area as their "own personal park," as it connects to their home, and they maintain it fairly regularly. Until one day, that is, when the Redditor noticed that a neighbor had mowed a 30-foot-by-30-foot section of the park, cutting down lots of carefully planted flowers "right down to an inch or so."

Though there was some environmental damage done here — the post states that the mowed area is currently "barren" — the real issue is the neighbor's intrusion, especially given that the Redditor had "installed three signs on freestanding posts marking it as a meadow restoration."

Now, it seems this neighbor was not malicious — just ignorant.

An update to the post following a conversation they had states that "he…[mowed] the section to prevent ticks and 'vermin' from finding their way into his yard. He was worried his granddaughters would go in there and play in the grass. He thought if it was shorter it'd be safer for them."

The Redditor responded with kindness, noting that they were going to report the incident just to have it on record and would be less generous if it happened again but were "willing to call this a misunderstanding this time."

But at the end of the day, the damage was done, regardless of intentions. The lesson here? Make sure you and all your neighbors have an agreed-upon social contract as it pertains to your gardens and yards.

This being the r/legaladvice subreddit, commenters did provide some counsel.

One response asked: "Besides the zoning keeping the taxes lower, did you receive a grant or any other tax break for making it a native meadow? If so, you can ask a local property attorney whether there's any penalty for him mowing it down and, if there is a municipal fine, whether code enforcement would fine you or him."

Another was a bit harsher but succinct nevertheless: "Put a fence up if you can. Sends a pretty clear message no trespassing."

