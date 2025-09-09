Homeowner distressed over neighbor's selfish habit: 'You could probably call the city'

Commenters on the Reddit post had a range of thoughts and advice.

A homeowner expressed frustration on Reddit in the r/NeighborsFromHell community about their neighbor using a corner of their driveway and yard as a driveway to access the parking spot they created in their own yard.

"You could probably call the city," one commenter suggested.

The original poster explained that their neighbor has too many vehicles for their driveway and that there is plenty of parking on the street, so they were frustrated with the neighbor's repeated encroachment on their property, which could potentially damage their yard.

Issues with neighbors and yards can be fairly common for a variety of reasons. Differing priorities and habits are often the root of issues. Trespassing in a neighbor's yard and potentially causing damage is not exactly the most courteous behavior and can be seen by many as a lack of respect for boundaries. It can also be considered selfish to place one's own personal convenience over courtesy to the community.

Sometimes people are not being intentionally rude, but differing expectations and misunderstandings can cause tension between neighbors.

Conflicts can sometimes arise when neighbors are trying to make environmentally friendly changes to their homes or yards. Rewilding your yard with native plants, for example, is a beautiful, low-maintenance way to garden that supports the local ecosystem, but since these yards have a natural look, they may not appeal to everyone's aesthetics or expectations.

Neighbors may see the yard as covered with weeds or unkempt, misunderstanding the intentions and being too blinded by perception and habits to see the natural beauty. Simple communication between neighbors can lead to a greater understanding and ability to keep your home the way you like it, including climate-friendly upgrades.

When neighbors collide, the best thing to do first is to communicate openly. If you can find an acceptable resolution peacefully, that is the easiest way to remedy an issue and preserve a neighborly relationship. Simply speaking to them respectfully and listening can often clear the air.

Commenters on the Reddit post had a range of thoughts and advice, ranging from sarcastic to practical, but they definitely shared in the OP's frustration.

One Redditor simply suggested: "Boulders."

A frustrated commenter said: "Oh hell no."

Another more thoughtful Redditor advised the homeowner to have "a conversation telling them no more parking or using your driveway."

