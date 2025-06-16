New homeowner desperate for answers after neighbor's backyard setup damages their property: 'Report it'

"Suing your neighbor is a good way to get into a longterm neighbor dispute."

A homeowner in Connecticut took to Reddit for advice about a neighbor's setup that's causing their yard and basement to flood.

In the opening post, the Reddit user explained they were a new homeowner and shared images of what appears to be a sump pump. Put simply, a sump pump is a device used to drain water from a low-lying area to a safer location. Unfortunately, in this case, the sump is draining right into the Redditor's yard. " … now every time it rains my basement floods."

The thread sparked several comments and suggestions. "Call the town and report it," was one straightforward piece of advice. Several posts centered on the legal aspect of the dispute. "It's illegal in CT to run a pipe towards your neighbor's yard, regardless of grade, it has to run out to the street," one comment said. There were a few suggestions ranging from the practical to morally dubious, but most focused on seeking an amicable solution with the neighbor.

"It's graded towards your yard. You need to grade your yard towards theirs. Or talk to them and try to come up with a solution that's [sic] works for both of you," one comment suggested. Another pointed out the consequences of an ongoing legal dispute, reasoning that it's better ot talk things out first:

" … suing your neighbor is a good way to get into a longterm neighbor dispute and those can turn petty as hell, property damage, even violence in the worst cases."

The discussion highlights the aggravation that an inconsiderate neighbor's decisions can cause. As cathartic as fighting fire with fire may seem, in the short term at least, it's much better to try to talk things out for the sake of living in peace. Disputes can be a good opportunity to educate and work collectively toward a more sustainable future.

Failing that, there are alternatives to manage excess water in the yard, from gathering rainwater to setting up natural barriers to stop the damage. As one comment said:

"A gigantic pile of dirt and gravel there on your side of the fence will fix that." Another comment suggested making the best of it:

"Honestly, I would see about putting in a rain garden. You could probably DIY it, just make sure you aren't digging up any utilities. It's free water."

