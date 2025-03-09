Homeowner stunned as simple yard upgrade sparks legal threat: 'Neighbor is threatening to sue'

"Most townships I am aware of would have you apply for a permit."

A Redditor facing challenges with their neighbor turned to r/legaladvice for guidance.

"Neighbor is threatening to sue if I renovate my lawn because it'll prevent the water from their yard from flowing into ours and will ruin their lawn," wrote the original poster. "Our yard is unusable for several days after it rains even once. It's just mud and a marsh. I was telling our neighbor we were going to raise the grade and add a decorative rock garden along our fence to help mitigate this and protect our house. However, my neighbor has told me I can't because it'll back water up into his yard and then his yard will be a mess."

The original poster's home is built on a recessed area. Plus, their neighbors have downspouts pointed toward the home rather than toward the street.

Rock gardens are a great way to manage rainwater. While soil and grass will cling to moisture, a rock garden can allow water to flow freely. Since rock gardens are permeable (unlike concrete or asphalt), water can still get into deeper soil while ensuring rapid drainage. Rock gardens make a great addition to sloping terrain to combat erosion, and besides, they just look great. If runoff is a big issue in your yard, you can also consider setting up rainwater collection.

Redditors were generally supportive of the original poster, but the legal side was very context-specific. The consensus was to check in with the local experts. This expert opinion, along with open communication with neighbors, can diffuse tensions.

"Check the code in your city, and talk to the public works department," said the top commenter. "Most cities have requirements that your lawn does not drain into your neighbors. They could be in violation of code."

"You can't just do whatever you want, most townships I am aware of would have you apply for a permit and they would get a professional involved to determine what can and cannot be done in the interest of everyone," replied another.

