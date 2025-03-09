  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned as simple yard upgrade sparks legal threat: 'Neighbor is threatening to sue'

"Most townships I am aware of would have you apply for a permit."

by Simon Sage
"Most townships I am aware of would have you apply for a permit."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Redditor facing challenges with their neighbor turned to r/legaladvice for guidance.

"Neighbor is threatening to sue if I renovate my lawn because it'll prevent the water from their yard from flowing into ours and will ruin their lawn," wrote the original poster. "Our yard is unusable for several days after it rains even once. It's just mud and a marsh. I was telling our neighbor we were going to raise the grade and add a decorative rock garden along our fence to help mitigate this and protect our house. However, my neighbor has told me I can't because it'll back water up into his yard and then his yard will be a mess."

The original poster's home is built on a recessed area. Plus, their neighbors have downspouts pointed toward the home rather than toward the street.

Would you be willing to let your yard grow wild?

I already have 😎

Yes 👍

I'm not sure 🤷

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Rock gardens are a great way to manage rainwater. While soil and grass will cling to moisture, a rock garden can allow water to flow freely. Since rock gardens are permeable (unlike concrete or asphalt), water can still get into deeper soil while ensuring rapid drainage. Rock gardens make a great addition to sloping terrain to combat erosion, and besides, they just look great. If runoff is a big issue in your yard, you can also consider setting up rainwater collection.

Redditors were generally supportive of the original poster, but the legal side was very context-specific. The consensus was to check in with the local experts. This expert opinion, along with open communication with neighbors, can diffuse tensions.

"Check the code in your city, and talk to the public works department," said the top commenter. "Most cities have requirements that your lawn does not drain into your neighbors. They could be in violation of code."

Watch now: AITA for making my neighborhood look 'trashy'?

"You can't just do whatever you want, most townships I am aware of would have you apply for a permit and they would get a professional involved to determine what can and cannot be done in the interest of everyone," replied another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x