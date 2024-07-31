Homeowner shares 'lovely' photos following removal of boring grass lawn: 'You've inspired me'

A homeowner impressed Redditors with their beautiful yard filled to the brim with native plants. The photos showcase a variety of vibrant native flowers, including torch lilies, cone flowers, and raspberry plants.

Redditors were blown away by the colorful yard and eager to discuss their favorite native plants.

"Your garden is lovely," replied one user. "The pollinators seem to love Salvia and butterfly bushes most, so that's what we love the most."

"You've inspired me," wrote another Redditor. "I just pulled my strawberry plants from their current home today and didn't know where to put them so they're in a pot waiting."

Growing native plants is a cost-effective way to transform your yard into a stunning oasis. Compared to grass lawns, native plants require less upkeep and conserve water, saving you time and money on lawn maintenance.

For example, by turning your grass lawn into a native-plant garden, you no longer need to rely on gas-powered mowers. This is a simple way to not only decrease the amount of time you spend trimming your lawn but also reduce your environmental impact. Gas-powered lawnmowers release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, so minimizing their use helps combat air pollution.

Since native plants have adapted to the local region over the years, they don't require as much fertilizer as non-native plants and can better withstand harsh weather conditions. Each year, you can save up to $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control after switching to a native-plant lawn.

Even switching part of your lawn to a native-plant garden can save you time and money on yard upkeep. Adding native plants to your yard is also a great way to support the local ecosystem. Flowers and plants native to your region attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

Likewise, birds and insects rely on native plants for food, shelter, and foraging areas. Without native plants, these organisms would struggle to survive.

Redditors commented on the lawn's natural beauty.

"That's amazing!" said one user.

"Absolutely beautiful!" wrote another Redditor.

