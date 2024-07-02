  • Home Home

Gardener showcases stunning blooms after growing low-maintenance plants: 'This is gorgeous'

"That is a damn fine garden."

by Leslie Sattler
"That is a damn fine garden."

Photo Credit: iStock

A stunning native plant garden in Wichita, Kansas, is turning heads and sparking conversations online.

Posted in the r/NativePlantGardening community, photos of the vibrant front yard showcase an array of native flora, including tall, regal hoary vervain (Verbena stricta) standing proudly among its colorful companions.

"That is a damn fine garden."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"That is a damn fine garden."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The eye-catching garden has captured the attention of plant enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals alike. When asked about the specific plants featured, the Redditor shared an impressive list: "coneflowers, liatris, hoary vervain, Walmart Clearance Section 2023 coreopsises, key lime marigold and others." They added, "These were started from seed last spring."

Native plant gardens such as this one offer a multitude of benefits for both homeowners and the environment.

By incorporating species naturally adapted to local climates, these gardens require less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than traditional lawns, translating to significant savings on water bills and time spent on upkeep.

Moreover, native plants provide vital habitats and food sources for pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. These tiny creatures play a crucial role in our ecosystem, ensuring the survival of countless plant species and protecting our food supply. By creating a haven for pollinators, native plant gardens contribute to a healthier, more resilient environment.

Watch now: Tide director reveals how the company convinced millions to change laundry habits

For those looking to embrace a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach to landscaping, even a partial lawn replacement can make a difference. Options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping offer low-maintenance alternatives that not only save resources but also add beauty and biodiversity to any yard.

The Wichita native plant garden struck a chord with the online community, as evidenced by the enthusiastic responses.

"This is gorgeous!" one commenter exclaimed. Another said, "That is a damn fine garden."

The post even inspired future gardening plans, with one user declaring: "Gorgeous! I'm adding to my must adds."

As more people discover the joys and benefits of native plant gardening, it's clear that this eco-friendly trend is here to stay. By embracing the beauty of native species, we can create landscapes that captivate the eye and nurture the world around us.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x