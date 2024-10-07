Individual sparks envy with breathtaking photo of parent's wild yard: 'I'd frolic there'

This low-maintenance approach is music to the ears of anyone tired of constant lawn care.

A stunning meadow lawn is turning heads on Reddit, showcasing a vibrant alternative to traditional grass yards.

The photo, shared with the r/NoLawns community, captures a lush clearing brimming with native plants and bordered by towering trees.

The picturesque scene comes from a property in New Hampshire.

"My parents mow this once/year to keep it from turning into a forest, otherwise don't do anything with it," the original poster explained in a followup comment. "Tons of milkweed, goldenrod and other natives this time of year."

This low-maintenance approach is music to the ears of anyone tired of constant lawn care. By embracing native plants, these savvy homeowners have created a haven for local flora and fauna while saying goodbye to weekly mowing, chemical treatments, and sky-high water bills.

Switching to a native plant meadow helps both your wallet and the environment. These natural landscapes act like sponges, soaking up rainwater and reducing runoff. They also provide crucial habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which help maintain our food supply.

Don't worry if you're not ready to go full meadow just yet. Even replacing just a small portion of your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can lead to significant benefits. You'll still save time and money on maintenance while creating a healthier ecosystem right in your backyard.

You don't need a huge plot of land to make a difference. Urban dwellers can join in by planting native species in containers or small garden beds. Every bit of habitat counts.

Reddit users are enchanted by this natural oasis.

One commenter wrote: "This is what I want for my future retirement property. Appalachia or coastal plain. Enough land where I can't see my neighbors."

"Ok I guess I'm moving to New Hampshire because this is fantastic," another joked. A third Redditor simply declared: "I'd frolic there."

