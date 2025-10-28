  • Home Home

Homeowner shares beautiful photos after transforming boring grass lawn: 'This is stunning'

There are many options for replacing a monoculture lawn.

by Cody Januszko
One Redditor shared images of their native plant lawn, which replaced a monoculture Bermuda grass lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Replacing standard lawn grass with native plants can be just as beautiful as it is functional for the local ecosystem.

A Redditor took to the r/NoLawns subreddit to share images of their native plant lawn.

They noted that their yard was just Bermuda grass turf three years ago, but now it is filled with goldenrod, aster, sunchokes, and bluestem. 

The Bermuda grass is still there in the pathways, mostly because it is incredibly difficult for the original poster to remove. 

Through the process, the original poster learned that the Bermuda grass doesn't do well in shade. They wrote, "I've found that Bermuda hates shade, so the dense aster and dog fennel and clump-forming bluestem seems to be slowly [out-competing] it."

The Bermuda grass was there when the poster moved in, but they moved away from this monoculture lawn. Monoculture lawns are those that contain only one type of plant, usually some type of grass. This can be stifling to regional biodiversity.

There are many options for replacing a monoculture lawn, including clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and native plants. Even partially replacing standard grass with these alternatives can yield benefits. 

A natural lawn can save you money on your water bill and time on lawn care. Native plants have spent thousands of years evolving alongside the location to adapt to things like temperature and seasonal precipitation. This is why plants like cacti do well in desert climates. 

Native plants also boost the local ecosystem as they have evolved alongside the local wildlife, which has learned to use them for food and resources. 

Upgrading your yard to include native plants is also beneficial to pollinators. Pollinators, like bees, birds, and bats, have a major influence on the global food supply. According to the USDA, pollinators are responsible for 35% of food crops around the world. 

The original Reddit poster's beautiful yard is the result of multiple years of work, but it has paid off. 
As one commenter wrote, "This is stunning."

