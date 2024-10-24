Gardener shares amazing accidental yard transformation: 'I unintentionally planted a rainbow'

A gardener wowed Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum after sharing stunning pictures of their colorful blooms. After growing a wide variety of native species, the Redditor's garden is now a mix of yellow, purple, green, orange, and pink flowers.

The Redditor also kept their sedges growing and turned that area of their yard into a "nano prairie."

Located in zone 6b in the northeastern U.S., the garden includes purple New York aster, orange butterfly weed, yellow goldenrod, and blue anise hyssop.

"I unintentionally planted a rainbow," wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were in awe of the stunning results and discussed the benefits of native plant gardening in the comments.

"Ah, what a perfect accident," wrote one user. "Truly lovely landscape."

"It turned out great," commented another Redditor.

"Really nice design!" wrote one user.

Installing a native-plant lawn is one of the best ways to save time and money on yard maintenance. Since native plants have adapted to the local environment, they do not rely on the addition of fertilizers and pesticides to grow successfully. As a result, you can save on fertilizers and maintain a natural, pesticide-free yard when you grow native plants.

You can also reduce your total water bill after installing a native-plant lawn. Unlike grass lawns, native plants conserve water and don't require the use of gas-powered lawn equipment for upkeep. Gas-powered lawnmowers release harmful, planet-warming gases into the environment.

When you fill your yard with native plants, you're also promoting the health of the entire local ecosystem. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, which protect our food supply.

Redditors continued to praise the vibrant native-plant garden.

"It's beautiful," wrote one user.

"Thank you for listing the plant names," responded another Redditor. "It's so helpful."

"Gorgeous!!" wrote one user. "Love the upper east coast!!"

