Gardener showcases incredible before-and-after photos of backyard hill: 'Thrilling transformation'

"Hillsides can be challenging, but you nailed it!"

A gardener on Reddit took to the platform to share several stunning pictures of the fruits of years of labor in transforming their backyard hill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The images were uploaded to r/NativePlantGardening and show the progress of a journey that began in 2021.

They depict an overrun hill turned vibrant garden full of local lovelies such as Shasta daisy, brown-eyed Susan, milkweed, and wild bergamot.

Some of the shots show local wildlife taking in the garden. Such was the success of their endeavors that when they went to pick some begamot, they were "chased away by the bees. I couldn't be happier."

By gardening with native plants, the poster is creating a natural space for pollinators to thrive and boosting the health of the ecosystem.

A couple of the shots show the presence of the monarch butterfly, whose numbers have declined heavily in recent years. The poster's choice to plant milkweed is one that the U.S. Forest Service recommends to help this crucial pollinator survive in the long term.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Rewilding a yard isn't nearly as complicated as many assume. As they have adapted to the area over thousands of years, native flora are easy to look after. Not only can they keep monarchs on their flowery thrones, but they also save homeowners time, money, and effort. Little wonder that social media is full of similar inspirational before-and-after tales of native garden glow-ups.

Commenters shared the original poster's excitement. One called it a "thrilling transformation," while another said, "Heaven on a hill!"

Others were appreciative of the poster's ability to overcome the difficulties of hillside gardening, with one writing: "This is beautiful! Hillsides can be challenging, but you nailed it! I love the pics of the wild turkey, turtle and butterfly enjoying and benefiting from your hard work. Great job!"

Another user centered on how the ecosystem will benefit from all the hard work: "This is a real labour of love. I really like the transition from forest to wildflower to lawn. Looks like a real ecological hotspot."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.