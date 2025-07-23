Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of major yard transformation: 'Quite the glow-up'

Starting a new project or venture can be daunting, and often that first step is the hardest to take. But seeing the finished results from someone who's already taken the journey can be incredibly inspiring. That's exactly what one homeowner has shared with us in their recent Reddit post, showcasing the stunning transformation of their native plant garden.

In the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, a homeowner shared striking before-and-after photos of their front yard transformation. The "before" image reveals a neatly manicured but otherwise bare lawn, while the "after" showcases a lush, vibrant native plant garden, a true dream come true for any native plant enthusiast.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner shared that from the moment they moved in, they were determined to replace the traditional lawn with a native garden. Reflecting on the journey, they wrote: "Four years of digging, sheet mulching, seed collecting, winter sowing, going to all the native plant sales, editing, icing sore muscles, and etc… Here is our pollinator paradise!"

Transforming a traditional monoculture lawn into a native landscape offers numerous environmental and personal benefits. Native lawns require far less maintenance than conventional grass, saving you time and effort. They also conserve valuable resources, particularly water, making them a more sustainable and eco-friendly choice.

Replacing even part of your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can benefit the environment and save you time. These eco-friendly alternatives support pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential to our food supply.

Native lawns require less water and maintenance, reduce pesticide use, and create healthier ecosystems, all while helping you create a beautiful and sustainable yard.

Commenters were blown away by the transformation and the homeowner's dedication to both their yard and the environment. One user praised the effort, saying, "That is gorgeous and so, so commendable!" Another called it "quite the glow-up!"

Others were inspired to take action themselves, with one commenter noting they were "plotting how to do something similar" in their own yard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.