City dweller shares 'amazing' progress on native urban garden: 'Nature is just so dynamic'

Growing native plants instead of grass is a great way to add color to your yard and save money on lawn maintenance.

Even in the heart of a city, you can grow a gorgeous native plant garden that brings greenery to your urban home.

A homeowner stunned Redditors with their beautiful urban garden filled with bright native plants. The Redditor shared progress photos revealing the garden's incredible growth over the past year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"As my garden matures, one of the interesting things I'm learning is that nature is just so dynamic," wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Redditors were in awe of the vibrant blooms growing in the homeowner's front yard.

"I love the visual impact this is having on your street!" wrote one user.

"Amazing!!!" commented another Redditor.

After switching to a native plant lawn, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year. Even just replacing part of your lawn with native plants can help reduce the total cost of your yard upkeep.

Adding native plants to your yard is not only great for your wallet but also beneficial to the environment. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as birds and butterflies, which help protect our food supply.

Birds and insects also rely on native plants for food and shelter. As a result, native plants play a crucial role in supporting the health of the entire local ecosystem.

Redditors continued to express their praise for the city dweller's native-plant garden.

"Oh wow! Great job!" responded one user. " Your elderberry really took off! I have high hopes for mine now! Thanks for sharing. Great yard-spiration."

"This is so cheerful!" wrote another Redditor. "I love it!"

