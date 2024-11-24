Homeowner shares surprising transformation photos after ripping out dead grass: 'It's grown a lot more than we thought'

A Reddit user shared several photos of a blossoming garden after planting native seeds in dead turf grass.

The gardener used a mixed seed packet from Prairie Moon Nursery and was surprised by how big the garden had gotten: "It's grown a lot more than we thought it would."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The r/NativePlant Gardening forum was equally as impressed. "Wow! This looks awesome," one commenter said. "My year 1 prairie doesn't look anything like this, mine is nearly 100% weeds."

The forum reassured the original poster, who expressed concern about garden diversity as only one particular flower from the seed pack was present: "Looking great. Black eyed Susans can get crowded out a bit by more aggressive plants, so I wouldn't worry."

This garden is a prime example of how fruitful native plant gardens and lawns are. Native species are adapted to local conditions, meaning they have an easier time growing — making less work for the average gardener. Native gardens have more extensive root systems, per the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, helping to stabilize the soil and increasing its capacity to store water.

There are countless stories of homeowners being surprised by their beautiful native flower blooms. Native lawns and gardens can foster a healthier ecosystem, which is helpful for our food supply and benefits the environment as a whole.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to the National Park Service, one of every three bites of food exists because of pollinators — like bees, butterflies, birds and more. They're also helpful for cultivating and maintaining clean air, stabilizing soil, supplying oxygen, and supporting wildlife ecosystems. Research shows local native pollinators prefer local native plants, per Pollinator.org.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Pollinator populations have been in decline for many reasons, but mostly due to a loss of feeding and nesting habitats. But you can bring more pollinators to your neighborhood with a few simple changes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.