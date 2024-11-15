Gardener shares stunning photos after transforming traditional grass lawn: 'It's so lovely'

"This is the first year I've had all the asters up and blooming and it is beautiful!"

Converting your lawn into a meadow is a lovely way to create a low-maintenance outdoor space as you reconnect with the environment.

Once you establish your wild yard, nature will do most of the work while you just keep up with basic maintenance and enjoy the beauty.

You'll need to put in a bit of work to get native plants growing initially. But, fortunately, there are plenty of native plant experts available to guide you.

One Reddit user shared photos of asters thriving in their meadow-like yard to r/NativePlantGardening followers.

"My front slope is on its second year of being converted to meadow," the gardener wrote. "I still have to wade through and pull stiltgrass and mugwort. This is the first year I've had all the asters up and blooming and it is beautiful!"

For many homeowners, the first step in creating a meadow is removing existing grass and replacing it with wildflowers and native plants. In doing so, you will support local wildlife and pollinators while reducing the need for fertilizers, pesticides, and water.

Alternatively, gardeners can start transforming their lawns by building flower beds with cardboard over the grass, then wetting it and covering it with soil. As the cardboard naturally breaks down, it nourishes the soil, keeps it warm, and prevents weed growth.

Wild Ones offers a helpful resource for discovering plants native to your area and designing gardens based on local ecosystems.

You can also get a lot of inspiration from the subreddits r/NativePlantGardening and r/NoLawns.

Reddit users were impressed by the original poster's colorful blooms in Maryland. The OP responded by sharing details about the plants' growth as well as successes and challenges along the way.

"I won't lie - it takes a lot of work to establish," the OP wrote.

A fellow gardener shared their experience with asters, saying, "I would have to wade out into the very, very lush backyard to see if the untrimmed asters are blooming."

"It's so lovely," another Redditor commented.

