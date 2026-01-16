Gardener shares shocking before-and-after photos after getting rid of lawn: 'Didn't know it would go this far'

The gardener said they've noticed a lot of changes since making the change.

Both professional and amateur gardeners alike know the joy of following through on an outdoor project and seeing it come to stunning fruition. And many are increasingly turning to native plant gardens instead of traditional lawns.

One poster took to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening to demonstrate the stunning progress they are making in their own garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post titled "Small garden transformation!!", the poster showed a series of pictures of a section of their backyard. It shows the progress of their yard, starting from a picture of dirt and exposed roots and culminating with beautiful native plants and a bird bath.

In the caption underneath, the poster wrote, "Months ago I had the idea to replace the ugly overgrown weedy garden semicircle plot that had lay neglected for years. I wanted natives, but didn't know it would go this far as we are now rescaping the front yard with all natives too." The poster goes on to say they are already noticing a wide variety of birds and insects in the garden.

Upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard comes with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, they save homeowners money. Native plants require less water, which lowers monthly bills. They also don't require nearly as much time-consuming and costly maintenance.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous and go beyond just conserving water. Native plants attract pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep our ecosystems thriving, including our food chain. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

There are many great options for those considering upgrading to a natural lawn. Buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscaping are all great choices. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap these incredible benefits.

Commenters on the original post were overwhelmingly positive about the progress.

One said, "This is what it's all about. Spaces don't have to be huge. The space you've created is wonderful and impactful."

Another added, "You did a great job! I love new projects! They always make everything look fresh!"

