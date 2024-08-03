Gardener shares results after planting 'privacy screen' of flowers: 'This looks like an amazing summer lounging spot'

It's always inspiring to see people's gorgeous native gardens. One person took to Reddit to show off their beautiful porch framing plants.

Posted to r/NativePlantGardening, one Redditor showed off their lush garden featuring a "Sweet Joe Pye 'privacy' screen." The post shows several photos of a garden along the edge of their front porch. They have planted mostly native plants, like their sweet Joe Pye weed, which is primarily found native east of the Mississippi River, and black-eyed Susans, which are native across most of North America but particularly east of the Rocky Mountains.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster wrote, "When we moved into this house in 2019, this area had 2 large privets, along with 5 burning bushes along the property line as privacy sedges (see last picture). Because the gas line is buried under that section, I didn't want to replant a shrub. This area faces northeast. It's not as private as a tall shrub but I would still 10/10 recommend."

The first and last photos show the same spot now and when they first moved in. While there is slightly less privacy with the Joe Pye plants, it's much better for the local ecosystem. Burning bushes and privet hedges are also invasive, so removing them allowed the homeowners to make their home more beautiful and better for pollinators. They even have a water dish with rocks to help bees and other insects get a nice drink.

Planting native plants is a great way to help rewild your lawn, making it a welcoming place for birds, bees, and other beneficial fauna. Eco-friendly planting has taken off in recent years.

"The number of people planning to transform a portion of their lawn to wildflower native landscape has doubled from 9 percent in 2019 to 19 percent in 2021," according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Commenters were impressed with this garden.

One person wrote, "This looks like an amazing summer lounging spot. Nicely done!"

Someone else wrote, "Love this!! I think Joe Pye is just so beautiful."

Another commenter said, "LOVE this, I'm working on establishing a 'screen' like this myself down here in GA. Using Joe Pye, Goldenrod, Blue sage, and New Jersey Tea. Can't WAIT for it to fill in and leap up!"

Seeing people show off their amazing native gardens gives hope that planting natives is a trend that keeps growing.

